Contentos (COS) Market Capitalization Tops $46.27 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Contentos has a market capitalization of $46.27 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.98 or 0.00781764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,881,615,171 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

