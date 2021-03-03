Contrasting Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitality Biopharma N/A -259.25% -116.33% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vitality Biopharma and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitality Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.59%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vitality Biopharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Vitality Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitality Biopharma and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitality Biopharma $260,000.00 31.14 -$4.36 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -3.56

Vitality Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Vitality Biopharma has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats Vitality Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes. The company was formerly known as Stevia First Corp. and changed its name to Vitality Biopharma, Inc. in July 2016. Vitality Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

