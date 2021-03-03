Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Shares Up 1.2%

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $15.82. 78,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Contura Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

There is no company description available for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.