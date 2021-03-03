Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.61.

GBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$20.50 to C$28.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) stock traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,076. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.91. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$19.83. The stock has a market cap of C$801.99 million and a P/E ratio of -278.85.

About Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

