Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.61.
GBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$20.50 to C$28.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
About Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V)
Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.
See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.