CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CorMedix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.38 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CRMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Shares of CRMD traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CorMedix by 609.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in CorMedix by 33.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 16.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.