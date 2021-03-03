CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CorMedix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.38 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CorMedix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

CorMedix stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.71. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CorMedix by 609.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CorMedix by 33.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

