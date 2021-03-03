Cortex (CTXC) Trading 16.5% Higher This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Cortex has a total market cap of $42.74 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.29 or 0.00781955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00062269 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00045277 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.