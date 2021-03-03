Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

CRTX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.95. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

In related news, EVP Leslie Holsinger sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $860,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

