Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.34

Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $1.79. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 211,824 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $251.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

