Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 8.2% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned 0.08% of Costco Wholesale worth $140,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.12. 113,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,335. The company has a 50-day moving average of $354.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.74. The company has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $276.34 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

