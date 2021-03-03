Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.54. 93,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $276.34 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

