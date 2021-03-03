Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Raised by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,330,298,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after purchasing an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.79. 61,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,335. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $276.34 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

