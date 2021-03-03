Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $308.10 and last traded at $310.56. Approximately 1,628,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,137,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -145.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $17,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,135 shares in the company, valued at $87,226,298.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Siboni sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.54, for a total value of $873,233.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,002 shares of company stock valued at $67,661,602. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

