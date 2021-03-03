Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Holdings Reduced by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,106. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

