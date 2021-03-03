COVA Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, COVA has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $893,281.05 and $106,422.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.21 or 0.00790288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00028053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029873 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00045792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

