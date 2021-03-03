COVER Protocol (COVER) Hits Market Cap of $57.08 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One COVER Protocol token can currently be bought for $954.64 or 0.01891061 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $57.08 million and $2.32 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.35 or 0.00480073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00073034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00078432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00083619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $245.64 or 0.00486589 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,792 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

