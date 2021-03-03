Cowen Raises Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Price Target to $14.00

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

OII has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.98.

Shares of OII opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.60.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

