Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Hits $84.12 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $136.47 or 0.00270209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $84.12 million and approximately $8.33 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.43 or 0.00476068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00075618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00078973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00083594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00055024 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.87 or 0.00490781 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

