Credit Suisse Group Increases Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $11.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of MGY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. 196,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after buying an additional 820,602 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

