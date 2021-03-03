Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTOXF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rotork from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Rotork to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF remained flat at $$5.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Rotork has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

