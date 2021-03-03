Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $270.65

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.65 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78), with a volume of 1,055,061 shares.

CRST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 271.78 ($3.55).

The stock has a market cap of £940.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.