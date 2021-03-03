Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $270.65

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.65 ($3.54) and traded as high as GBX 366 ($4.78). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78), with a volume of 1,055,061 shares.

CRST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 271.78 ($3.55).

The stock has a market cap of £940.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

