CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,022.62

Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,022.62 ($39.49) and traded as high as GBX 3,266 ($42.67). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,213 ($41.98), with a volume of 1,112,371 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,174.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,022.62. The company has a market capitalization of £25.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

