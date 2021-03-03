Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.50). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a market cap of $507.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.24.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

