CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) were down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $119.08. Approximately 2,415,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,459,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,703 shares of company stock worth $53,944,533. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,456,000 after purchasing an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after purchasing an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

