Critical Comparison: ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) vs. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aethlon Medical and ClearPoint Neuro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.07%. ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.11%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Volatility and Risk

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $650,000.00 40.10 -$6.39 million ($1.87) -1.15 ClearPoint Neuro $11.22 million 39.45 -$5.54 million ($0.42) -54.14

ClearPoint Neuro has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aethlon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -55.32% -49.72% ClearPoint Neuro -55.55% -309.91% -34.06%

Summary

ClearPoint Neuro beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system. It is also developing TauSome, an exosomal biomarker candidate to diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy in living individuals. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company is based in San Diego, California.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to allow catheter-based minimally invasive procedures in the heart to be performed in an MRI suite. The company has a license agreements with The Johns Hopkins University; development agreement with Mayo Clinic to design and develop MRI-guided therapies for stroke; and a collaborative license and co-development agreement with Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

