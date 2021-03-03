Critical Contrast: PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) & VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares VAALCO Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy -56.93% 27.98% 12.13% PETROLEO BRASIL/S -7.72% -1.32% -0.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $84.52 million 2.22 $2.56 million N/A N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/S $76.59 billion 0.65 $10.15 billion N/A N/A

PETROLEO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VAALCO Energy and PETROLEO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PETROLEO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VAALCO Energy beats PETROLEO BRASIL/S on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The company's Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as production and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The company's Distribution segment sells oil products, including gasoline and diesel; ethanol; and vehicle natural gas, as well as distributes oil products in South America. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

