CROAT Trading 53.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $261,941.86 and $13.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 53.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 107.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,716,403 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

