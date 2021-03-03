Cronos Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Cronos Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

CRON opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.07. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,104 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.