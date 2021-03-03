Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Raised to $11.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $433.28 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.42.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

