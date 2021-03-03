CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 5.2%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $206.61 and last traded at $210.62. Approximately 4,138,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 3,654,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.10.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.55 and a 200-day moving average of $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -438.78 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $2,036,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,161 shares of company stock valued at $205,772,348 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $304,125,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,181,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,191,000 after buying an additional 975,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after buying an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

