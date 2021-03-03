CrowdWiz Reaches Market Capitalization of $476,875.89 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $476,875.89 and approximately $436.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded 59.5% lower against the dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.18 or 0.00443569 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,479,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,179,173 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.