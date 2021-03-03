Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.18% of Crown worth $24,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $98.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. Crown’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

