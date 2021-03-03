Crust (CRU) Trading Up 53.4% Over Last 7 Days

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Crust has a market capitalization of $27.92 million and $4.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $17.19 or 0.00033386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000654 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007522 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 194.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.