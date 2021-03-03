Crypto Sports Trading Up 52.8% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $530,596.98 and $2,744.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 110.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 110.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

