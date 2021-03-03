CryptoFranc (XCHF) 24-Hour Volume Tops $45,678.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $45,678.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00777845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

