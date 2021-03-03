Cube Price Up 7.9% This Week (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Cube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cube has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cube has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.32 or 0.00784505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

AUTO is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

