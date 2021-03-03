CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Reaches $0.0492 on Major Exchanges

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One CUDOS token can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. CUDOS has a market cap of $16.26 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00480280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00073620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00078778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00082770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00054955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.52 or 0.00487724 BTC.

About CUDOS

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,836,654 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

