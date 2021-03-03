Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the January 28th total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,634,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

Curaleaf stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. 1,027,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,872. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

