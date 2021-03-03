CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Price Down 10%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.94 and last traded at $83.56. Approximately 1,136,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 815,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. Sell-side analysts predict that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CureVac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CureVac by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

