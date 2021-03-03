Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,933 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Curtiss-Wright worth $19,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 990,839 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $115,104,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,160,000 after purchasing an additional 637,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 239,858 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $453,966.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock worth $818,790 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $113.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.70. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $129.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

