Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Hits $556.44 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00004572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $556.44 million and approximately $284.86 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00777845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00027515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00061759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00029986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00044943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,444,931,982 coins and its circulating supply is 238,760,010 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

