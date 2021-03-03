Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.97

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 2858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,588 shares of company stock worth $416,760. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.