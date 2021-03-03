CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.60

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 13322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,829,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2,315.3% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 100,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 992,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after buying an additional 80,659 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

