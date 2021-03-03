CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.41 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $1.41 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00375804 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00050741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,206.46 or 1.00336289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00096763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000796 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

