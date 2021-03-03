Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Trading Down 8.3%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 518,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 880,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $32.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). As a group, research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $3,710,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

