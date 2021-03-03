CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

CTMX opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

