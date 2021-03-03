DA Davidson Increases Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $275.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Shares of TDOC traded down $9.42 on Wednesday, hitting $208.50. 54,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,474. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.70. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

