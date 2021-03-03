DA Davidson Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $184.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC traded down $6.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.21. 6,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,940. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,127,464 shares of company stock valued at $161,803,559. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 395,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,125,000 after purchasing an additional 111,463 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after purchasing an additional 93,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.