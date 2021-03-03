DAD (DAD) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, DAD has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $27.17 million and $710,208.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.32 or 0.00784505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

