Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the January 28th total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 15.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DADA traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 50,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,334. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a PE ratio of -9.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

